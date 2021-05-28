New search for Jürgen Conings proves fruitless; items taken away for investigation

"A couple of items were seized during the search", the spokeswoman for the judicial authorities Wenke Roggen told reporters (photo). "However, it does not seem that these will allow a breakthrough in the case." No new search operations have been scheduled for the time being. It is not clear what will happen next. The judicial authorities underline the investigation meanwhile continues behind the scenes.

Jürgen Conings, a soldier with a long past record in international missions, vanished last week on Monday. Before he left the army barracks, he took guns and ammunition with him from a military depot.

Some of these dangerous arms were found in his abandoned car at the edge of the NP 'Hoge Kempen'. If he is still alive, Conings may be dangerous as he is still armed.