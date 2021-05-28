Springtime in Belgium is getting a lot drier

Experts underline that Belgium (and especially Flanders) will only be able to cope with these dry spells if water management gets more efficient.

There are a lot of paved surfaces in Flanders, which results in a lot of rain being wasted as it is sent directly to the sewage system and to our rivers and canals. In the countryside, not enough is being done to retain the rain that falls during wet periods.

The Flemish minister Zuhal Demir presented her 'Blue Deal' to counter the problem, but a lot of work still needs to be done. Members of the public can also help by using rain water for toilets and washing machines, and by paving as little area as possible in their gardens.