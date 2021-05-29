Delay or staggered payments to settle energy bills
Those of us struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic, will be able to request a flexible arrangement to settle their energy bills.
It’s one of
the benefits of the new energy charter that the Belgian energy minister Tinne
Van der Straeten (Flemish green) has negotiated with energy suppliers. Both businesses and householders will be
able to apply. Exact modalities like a
postponement or staggered payments need to be discussed with your supplier says
Tinne Van der Straeten:
“People who are hit because they were temporarily unemployed or because they had to halt their activities e.g. in hospitality, when they experience difficulty paying their bills, they will easily be able to enjoy a delay in settling their bill or stagger their payments. It’s important that won’t mean they will be charged extra”.