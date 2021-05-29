Delay or staggered payments to settle energy bills

It’s one of the benefits of the new energy charter that the Belgian energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten (Flemish green) has negotiated with energy suppliers. Both businesses and householders will be able to apply. Exact modalities like a postponement or staggered payments need to be discussed with your supplier says Tinne Van der Straeten:



“People who are hit because they were temporarily unemployed or because they had to halt their activities e.g. in hospitality, when they experience difficulty paying their bills, they will easily be able to enjoy a delay in settling their bill or stagger their payments. It’s important that won’t mean they will be charged extra”.