Covid: fewer than 100 hospitalisations a day

In the week to 28 May on average 94 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 26% on the week. The number of hospitalisations has been falling for over four weeks now.

On Friday 83 patients were hospitalised. 144 were discharged.

1,291 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 19% on the week. 469 are in intensive care. 304 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 25 May on average 17 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 14% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 25 May, 1,982 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 8% on the week.

On average 44,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 25 May. The figure is up 6% on the week. 5.1% of tests came back positive.

By 27 May 4,514,835 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 49% of adults. 1,929,984 had had their second shot. By today that figure had topped two million.



Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.82. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 82 others and the epidemic is shrinking.