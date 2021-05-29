Vaccine supply uncertainty: “Wait to book your hols”

Uncertain vaccine supplies and the partial suspension of the Janssen vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson – it’s only being given to over 40s amid thrombosis fears – means it’s not yet clear when younger adults will get vaccinated. The goal of offering all adults in Flanders a first jab by the Flemish holiday on 11 July will probably not be met.

Increased supplies of the Pfizer vaccine could help. An extra 100,000 doses are needed in June. More clarity about supplies in July is expected next week.

The partial suspension of the Janssen vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson means the loss of half a million doses, while Belgium awaits the probe by the European Medicines Agency.