80% of people with underlying health complaints are immunised

In the week to 29 May on average 90 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 26% on the week. The number of hospitalisations has been falling for over four weeks now.

On Saturday 90 patients were hospitalised. 161 were discharged.

1,210 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 19% on the week. 452 are in intensive care. 294 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 26 May on average 16 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 25% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 26 May, 1,871 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 15% on the week.

On average 44,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 26 May. The figure is up 3% on the week. 5% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.80. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 80 others and the epidemic is shrinking.

Among over 65s over 99% of people have had at least one shot. Among people with underlying health conditions 95% have received their vaccination invite. The list of patients at risk is getting longer and longer as GPs add new cases.

“The immunisation of 80% of people with underlying health issues is important because we always made relaxations conditional on the immunisation of over 65s and people at risk” says Flemish premier Jan Jamon (nationalist).