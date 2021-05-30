Belgians to stay masked

Commenting of the relaxations that kick in on 9 June the minister was keen to stress this didn’t mean mandatory wearing of face coverings in places like busy shopping precincts and other bustling areas would be trashed.

“In some villages and towns the local authorities have decided to introduce mandatory wearing of face coverings in busy areas. You will have to continue to wear a face covering after 9 June” Ms Verlinden told VRT. “Otherwise you risk being fined".