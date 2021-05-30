Police and army launch new manhunt for rogue soldier

Conings, who features on the watch list of the organisation monitoring the terrorist threat, made off with ammunition from the Leopoldsburg army base and has been the subject of a manhunt ever since. Apart from a letter in which he attacked the authorities and their handling of the pandemic there has been no trace of the man known to hold extremist views.

Army vehicles and some twenty police vans were deployed in an operation in the vicinity of a residential area in Dilsen-Stokkem. A federal police helicopter was sighted near Zuttendaal later in the evening.

Police did not provide many details about the result of the operation apart from the fact that Conings is still on the loose.