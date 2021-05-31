Around a dozen people given extra police protection from fugitive far-right extremist soldier

During the investigation into Jürgen Conings several names surfaced that are believed to be potential targets for the fugitive soldier. These include the names of individuals that appear on the farewell letters he left behind when he disappeared.

In the letters Jürgen Conings attacked virologists and politicians. As the security services wish to leave nothing to chance a total of around a dozen people are currently being given additional protection.

The names of those being given extra police protection have not been released. However, it has been reported that the Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder (Francophone socialist) is being given additional protection and the virologist Professor Marc Van Ranst has said that he is in a safehouse. Professor Van Ranst was taken to a safehouse after it emerged that on the evening of his disappearance Jürgen Conings had hung around in the vicinity of Professor Van Ranst’s home in Willebroek (Antwerp Province) for several hours.

In addition to individuals, specific locations can also be given extra police protection. In the case of Jürgen Conings several mosques in Limburg Province were given extra protection.