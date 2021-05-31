Electric scooter bursts into flames while its owner is in the shower

Mr Derieuw also gave several tips on how to safely recharge the battery of an electric scooter at home.

"Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, only use the original charger that was supplied with the scooter and only buy accessories produced by a manufacturer that is known to you. Allow time for the battery to cool off after intensive or long use of the scooter. Always put the battery near to a smoke detector, in a fire-safe area away from combustible materials. Don’t put the battery in direct sunlight or on a radiator, but on a dry surface where the temperature is constant. Keep your eye on the battery while it is being recharged and unplug the charger as soon as the battery is fully charged”, Mr Derieuw said.

The Fire Service spokesman added that it is not advisable to recharge the battery of an electric scooter inside a house or flat at night while you are asleep. The battery should always be checked for damage if you have been involved in an accident or have fallen off your scooter.