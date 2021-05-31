Number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs falls below 450

During the week from 24 to 30 May an average of 87 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day, a fall of 26% on the average for the previous week. On Sunday 30 May the country’s hospitals reported a total of 69 admissions of patients with COVID-19, down 23 the figures for Saturday. 48 patients were discharged, down 118 on the figures relating to Saturday. There are currently 1,220 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals, a rise of 14. During the past week the number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals has fallen by 19%.

Of those hospitalised 443 (-8) are on intensive care wards of whom 278 (-14) are on ventilators. The number of ICU patients has fallen by 18% during the past week.

During the week from 21 to 27 May an average of 14 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 29.8% down on the average daily death toll during the previous week. So far 24,940 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 21 to 27 May an average of 1,834 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This is 24% down on the figures for the previous week. Since the onset on the pandemic there have been 1,061,200 positive coronavirus tests here.

During the week from 21 to 27 May an average of 44,000 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is up 9% on the previous week. Of those tested 4.8% tested positive for coronavirus. This is just below the WHO’s 5% threshold above which it considers an epidemic to be “giving cause for concern”. The European Centre for Disease Control’s threshold is 4%.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.82. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 82 others.



By Saturday 29 May (the latest date for which figures are available) 4,589,811 people in Belgium had been given at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This of 49.8% of the adult population. Of these 2,075,003 are fully immunised against coronavirus.