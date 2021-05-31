Suspect detained after mother killed while out walking with her baby in Evere

The Judicial Authorities said in a statement released on Monday morning that a suspect was detained on Sunday evening just hours after the attack.

The 36-year-old mother of three was out walking with her baby when she was attacked from behind. She was stabbed in the neck with a sharp implement. The Brussels Judicial Authorities' Spokesman Martin Francois told journalists that the seriously injured woman was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Local residents took care of the woman’s baby until the infant was taken by police to the Brussel North Police Service’s Social Care Department.

Mr François told journalists that the baby is in good health and was not physically harmed. The woman’s family is being given assistance from victim support.

A suspect was detained just hours after the attack. The circumstance surrounding the attack are currently the subject of a criminal investigation. The suspect will be questioned by an Examining Magistrate within the next 48 hours.