Woman killed on suburban Brussels street

Initially it had been rumoured on social media that the baby had been taken by the woman’s killer. However, a police spokesperson formally denies this. They told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that “The baby is fine and well”.

Detectives are currently trying to trace the killer. The Brussels Judicial Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation for the time being. An Examining Magistrate has been appointed to the case.

News of the killing broke after local residents had alerted the Francophone commercial broadcaster RTL (whose studios are close by) that there was a lot of police in the area. It was also reported that a police helicopter was deployed.