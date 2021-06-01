5 suspects detained for raping and sexually abusing girl who later took her own life

Around two weeks ago a 14-year-old girl was allegedly the victim of extreme sexual abuse at the hands of 5 males. Three of her alleged assailants were minors, the other two adults. The girl was sexually abused and raped by the group. They are then alleged to have distributed images of the horrific attack that took place at a cemetery in Ghent on social media. A few days later the 14-year-old victim took her own life.

The East Flemish Judicial Authorities will only confirm that that an investigation into the events that took place prior to the girl’s death is ongoing.

According to the report in ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ and to VRT News sources the investigation is into suspected rape, sexual assault and the distribution of images that could threaten a person’s personal integrity aggravated by the fact that it led to the victim’s death. This means that the Judicial Authorities are investigating the link between the girl’s suicide and what happened to her. If this link is proven and they are convicted the suspects will be given stiffer sentences than would otherwise have been the case.

The Judicial Authorities add that the three minors are being detained at a young offenders’ institution, while the two adults have been officially arrested. They will appear before magistrates on Wednesday.