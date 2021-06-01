Airlines to pay more for noisy and more polluting aircraft using Brussels Airport
Brussels Airport, the company that runs Belgium’s biggest airport at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant, has announced that from 2023 airlines will have to pay 20 times more in airport charges for noisy and more polluting older aircraft.
The most modern quieter and least polluting aircraft will pay the least.
In recent years Brussels Airport has introduced tariff differentials in order to deter older aircraft from using the airport. From 2023 it will go a step further in its efforts to reduce pollution and noise nuisance.