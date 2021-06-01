It’s official, the summer sales will start on 1 July

Last summer the sales were delayed by a month due to the coronavirus crisis and didn’t start until the beginning of August. However, it will be business as usual (albeit with masks and social distancing) in the country’s high streets and shopping malls this year and the ales will take place in July.

Mr Dermagne points to the big improvement in the public health situation regarding the pandemic and advice provided by the High Council for the Self-Employed and Small and Medium-Sized businesses as the reason for his decision to allow the sales to take place as normal in July. The decision means that period banning discounts and promotional offers by clothing and other retailers that are subject to the regulations regarding sales comes into force from today (1 June).