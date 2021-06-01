Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised falls to just over 1,200

During the week from 25 to 31 May an average of 84 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a fall of 27% on the daily average for the previous week. On Monday 31 May the country’s hospitals reported 56 admissions. 47 patients were discharged.

There are currently 1,232 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 20% on a week ago. Of these 438 are on intensive care wards, 276 of whom are on ventilators. The number of ICU patients is down 19% on a week ago.

During the week from 22 May to 28 May an average of 13 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 32% down on the average daily death toll for the previous week. So far 24,955 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 22 to 28 May an average of 1,766 people tested positive for COVID-19 each day. This is down 27% on the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic there have been 1,062,001 positive coronavirus tests in Belgium.

During the same period an average of 43,600 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 12% down on the previous week. Of those tested 4.7% tested positive for coronavirus. Although this is below the WHO’s 5% positivity threshold it is still above the 4% positivity rate above which the European Centre for Disease Control deems an epidemic to “be giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.82. This means that every 100 infected people infect a further 82 people with the virus.

On Sunday 30 May (the latest date for which figures are available) 4,611,366 people in Belgium had already received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 50% of the adult population. Of these 2,098,038 are fully immunised against coronavirus.