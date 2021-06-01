Professor Van Gucht “The figures continue to fall”

"By the start of next week there will be fewer than 400 patients on ICUs and by mid-June this could be even fewer than 300”.

Professor Van Gucht also highlighted the positive trend regarding new admissions to hospital of patient with COVID-19. At the current rate the number of new admissions will fall be half within the next 14 days.

“By the end of this week we could be under an average of 75 admission per day for the first time since the end of last September”, the virologist said.