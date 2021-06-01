VRT News special report: Migrants maltreated on the EU’s borders

The Iraqi Ali and his family have tried several times to cross into the EU from both Bosnia and Serbia. During one attempt their boat sank on the River Danube. Ali’s sister and his 12-year-old son both drowned. The boy’s body was never found.

Once Ali and his family were successful in reaching Slovenia. However, they were intercepted by the Slovenian police and taken to the border with Croatia. Despite their request to be giving protection as refugees, once in Croatia they were interrogated by the Croatian police.

A Croatian police officers stamped on Ali’s toes. Ali says that this was done deliberately. VRT News heard numerous other allegations of brutality on the part of the Croatian police.