200 evacuated after man threatens to blow up his home

Police and several special intervention squads attended the scene in Gijzegem (Aalst) on Wednesday afternoon. Sharpshooters trained their guns on the premises as a precaution.

The 39-year-old is known to the authorities on account of his resistance to authority. As a consequence police are approaching the premises with great caution says Aalst Mayor Christoph D’haese (Flemish nationalist).

“He initiated contact with the police. He’s seeking attention. Talks are underway to resolve the matter. He’s threatened to use violence. We’ve cut off some of the utilities.”

In the course of the afternoon, after talking to the man for several hours, VRT understands police forced their way into the house and overpowered the man.

A large area has been cordoned off triggering traffic chaos.