Corona update: pressure on critical care eases further

In the week to 1 June on average 85 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 22% on the week. The number of hospitalisations has been falling for several weeks now.

On Tuesday 93 patients were hospitalised. 151 were discharged.

1,161 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 25% on the week. 403 are in intensive care. 253 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 29 May on average 13 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 32% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 29 May, 1,740 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 28% on the week.

On average 43,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 28 May. The figure is down 12% on the week. 4.6% of tests came back positive.

By 31 May 4,666,836 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 50.6% of adults. 2,140,527 had got their second shot.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.86. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 86 others and the epidemic is shrinking.