Gang rape suspects held for a further month
A court in Ghent has decided that the two adult suspects in the case of the suspected gang rape of a 14-year-old girl at a Ghent cemetery will remain in custody for a further month. They are aged 18 and 19.
The victim is believed to have agreed to meet up with a 14-year-old boy, but he is thought to have brought 4 friends along. They are accused of subsequently abusing the girl. The rape was recorded on video and shared on social media. Shortly afterwards the girl ended her life.