Corona update: fewer than 400 patients in critical care

In the week to 2 June on average 80 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 24% on the week. The number of hospitalisations has been falling for several weeks now.

On Wednesday 79 patients were hospitalised. 132 were discharged.

1,122 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 23% on the week. 377 are in intensive care. 249 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 30 May on average 14 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 23% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 30 May, 1,715 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 29% on the week.

On average 43,500 tests are carried out each day in the week to 30 May. The figure is down 13% on the week. 4.6% of tests came back positive.

By 1 June 4,725,891 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 51.3% of adults. 2,193,928 had got their second shot.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.85. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 85 others and the epidemic is shrinking.