Get Bob to help you cheer on the Red Devils!
Belgium has just launched a new anti-drink drive or Bob campaign. The campaign urges people to designate a driver or Bob, who will remain sober no matter what. The campaign is timely because the Euros start next week and many sports fans enjoy downing pints as they watch the highs and lows of their favourite team.
During the Euros in 2018 traffic institute VIAS recorded a doubling in accidents with fatalities and people injured after each game involving the Red Devils, the Belgian eleven. Often alcohol was in play. This year a TV information film conveys the central message.