Belgium draw 1-1 in friendly against Greece

Thursday evening’s line-up was experimental to say the least. Three key players, Witsel, De Bruyne and Hazard, were all missing due to injury. Thibaut Courtois and Jan Vertonghen were also absent. Roberto Martinez opted for Simon Mignolet in goal. The Club Brugge keeper had no shortage of work early on producing two good saves to deny the Greeks.

A positive point was the collaboration between Meurnier and Doku and Thorgan Hazard and Carrasco on the two flanks.

The left flank duo ensured that Belgium went a goal up. Hazard intercepted a Greek ball and went full stream towards goal. After a nice one-two with Carrasco, Hazard opened the scoring for Belgium on 20 minutes. He could have scored a second had his effort not hit the far post.

Subs and defence disappoint

During the first half Toby Alderweireld was lucky that his defensive errors were not punished by the Greeks. During the second half the Greeks found more and more space and Mignolet was tested again by Masouras.

It was only going to be a matter of time before an equaliser would come. Papadopoulos headed a free kick onto the post and Tzavellas scored a well-deserved equaliser on the rebound.

The Belgians failed to produce anything in the way of danger during the second half. The second half subs Batshuay, Mertens, Chadli and Trossard were far under the level that will be expected of them if Belgium is to enjoy any success at the forthcoming European Championships.