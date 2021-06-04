Coronavirus figures continue to fall

During the week from 28 May to 3 June an average of 78 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is 22% down on the average of 101 hospitalisation/day during the previous week. On Thursday 3 June the country’s hospitals reported 74 admissions of patients with COVID-19. 126 patients were discharged. This leaves 1,063 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals. This is down 22% on week ago. Of those hospitalised 364 are on ICUs, of whom 240 are on ventilators. The number of patients on ICUs has fallen by 26% during the past week.

During the week from 25 to 31 May an average of 13 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 24,995.



During the week from 25 to 31 May an average of 1,875 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 8% on the previous week (that included a public holiday). Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium last March there have been 1,066,957 positive test results.

Between 25 and 31 May an average of 47,000 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day, a fall of 2% on the previous week. Of those tested 4.4% tested positive for the virus. This is below the WHO’s 5% threshold, but still above the European Centre for Disease Control’s 4% threshold above which it deems an epidemic to be “giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive value (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.85. This means that every 100 people that are infected with the virus infect a further 85 others.

On Wednesday 2 June (the lasted date for which figures are available) 4,800,457 people in Belgium had received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 52.1% of the adult population. Of these 2,270,506 are fully immunised.