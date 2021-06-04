Professor Van Gucht says the downward trend in the coronavirus figures will continue

“Soon we are likely to fall below the symbolic threshold of 75 hospital admissions per day. 75 was the original level set for the relaxation of restrictions in November 2020. Unfortunately, it proved extremely difficult to get under this level during the winter. Initially we were in a prolonged plateau phase from December to February followed by a third wave from March to May”, Professor Van Gucht said.

Meanwhile, the number of patients being cared for on the country’s ICUs continues to fall. “We expect that on 9 June we should be at around 300 ICU beds occupied. This is well below the threshold of 500 beds that was set by the Consultative Committee”.