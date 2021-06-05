16 and 17-year-olds in Belgium to be given Pfizer vaccine

Those without any underlying complaints will be given the opportunity to get immunised against coronavirus once all adults in Belgium have been offered vaccination. The Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) told VRT News that "It is important that the Pfizer vaccine is also offered to 16 and 17-year-olds. The decision to do this has been made and it will be put into practice straight away”.

This means that 16 and 16-year-olds with underlying medical conditions will be invited to make a vaccine appointment straight away.

"These are youngsters with for example cystic fibrosis, type 1 diabetes, kidney problems…for who vaccination is very important.

"There is GP, or another doctor can put them on the list to be sent an invitation”.

Healthy 16 and 17-year-olds will be sent an invitation once everyone over the age of 18 has had their turn.

Mr Vandenbroucke added that like everyone else that is offered a vaccine it will be up to the 16 and 17-year-olds themselves to decide whether or not they get vaccinated.