Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 25,000

The number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised continues to fall. During the week from 29 May to 4 June the country’s hospitals reported an average of 77 hospitalisations of COVID-19 patients each day, a fall of 18% on the figures for the previous week.

74 hospitalisations were reported on Friday. 109 COVID-19 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 1,007. During the past week the number of COVID-19 patients that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals has fallen by 22%. Of those hospitalised 341 are on ICU’s, 219 of these are on ventilators.

During the week from 26 May to 1 June an average of 13 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 26% down on the average for the previous week. This brings the total number of deaths of people with COVID-19 in Belgium to 25,014.

During the week from 26 May to 1 June 1,733 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This is 12% down on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March of last year there have been 1,068,406 positive tests here.

Between 26 May and 1 June an average of 47,500 people were tested each day. This is 6% up on the previous week. Of those tested 4.4% tested positive for coronavirus. This is below the WHO’s 5% threshold, but still above the European Centre for Disease Control’s 4% threshold above which it deems an epidemic to be “giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.87. This means that every 100 people that are infected infect a further 87 others.

On Thursday 3 June (the latest date for which figures are available) 4,882,939 had been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 53% of the adult population. Of these 2,351,884 are fully immunised.