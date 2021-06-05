Great goal from Charlier and penalty corners from Hendrickx and Boon steer Belgium to victory against Spain

Spain opened the scoring early on just after Charlier had left the field after having been given a green card. For those not familiar with the rules of hockey a green card is a warning and a player that is issued with one during a field hockey game has to leave the pitch for two minutes.

Three minutes later Belgium draw level through an Hendrickx penalty corner. With half of the game played the score was still 1-1.

After the break Hendrickx had a second penalty corner blocked by a Spaniard. In the retake Tom Boon scored, putting Belgium ahead for the first time in the game on 33 minutes. Charlier put Belgium 3-1 up at the end of the third quarter with a great strike into the left corner of goal that followed some impressive dribbling.

Tom Boon scored his second penalty corner of the game on 50 minutes to make it 4-1 to Belgium. In the dying minutes of the game Lleonart scored for the Spaniards and the game finished 4-2 to Belgium.

Belgium’s next group stage match is against England at 7:45pm on Sunday.