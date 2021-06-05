Man suspected of killing a mother of three to remain in custody

Last Sunday evening 36-year-old Mounia Ouyahia was stabbed by a man while she was out walking with her 2-month-old baby. She was returning from a visit to her brother. She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries. Her baby was not harmed in the attack and was first looked after by local people before the social services took her back home to her father and siblings aged 8 and 11. Like her they will now grow up without a mother.

Later on Sunday evening a suspect was apprehended. He is a 21-man with mental health issues. He also has numerous previous convictions. His solicitor Eddy Kiaku said at Friday’s hearing that “It is true that my client is known to the police for previous offences. But this are minor things and not comparable to what he is now suspected of and he denies any involvement”.

Mr Kiaku added his client is receiving help for his mental health issues from a hospital and that he was at the hospital when the stabbing took place. The suspect will stay on remand for at least month.

The solicitor representing the victim’s family Yannick De Vlaemynck told journalists that “The family is looking for answers. It is especially difficult for her husband to accept and for him to explain to the children that their mother has been killed for no reason. We are awaiting the further progress of the investigation”.