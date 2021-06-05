Ministerial decree on the relaxation of the coronavirus measures published on Friday evening

From Wednesday 9 June there will be no more restrictions on the amount of time we are allowed to spend inside a shop. Furthermore, there will be no limit on the number of people from the same household that are allowed to shop together. People from different households that go shopping together will be limited to groups of no more than 2, not including children under the age of 12.

Night shops and other retail outlets that remain open late will be allowed to stay open until 11:30pm. The general ban on the sale of alcoholic between 10pm and 5am will be lifted from Wednesday 9 June.

From 9 June groups of up to 10 people will be allowed to congregate in publicly assessable area during the day. At night this will be limited to groups of no more than 4.

Indoor events (culture, sport,) may be held for up to 200 people, including children. For outdoor events the limit is 400 participants including children. The measures on social distancing, hand hygiene and mask wearing do of course apply.

Up to 100 people will be able to attend religious services and ceremonies such as weddings and funeral indoors. Outdoors the limit is set at 200. The hands, face, and space rules apply here too.

Organised activities can take place for up to 50 participants. This will rise to 100 participants from 24 June, when overnight stays will also be allowed.

Professional sporting events will be allowed to take place without any restrictions on the number of participants. A maximum of 50 people (indoors) and 100 people (outdoors) will be allowed to participate in amateur sporting evenings and training sessions.

From Wednesday we will all be able to invite more of our family and friends to our homes. The number of people we can invite inside rises to four, while those of us with back yards or gardens can invite up to 50 people to (for example) an al fresco drink or barbecue.