Not giving 2 free coronavirus tests to vaccine refuseniks is discrimination says equal opportunity centre

These tests could be used to allow that person to travel for a foreign holiday or to allow them to attend an event such as a music festival where either proof of immunisation or a negative PCR test would be a prerequisite to entry. However, the free tests will not be given to those that have not been vaccinated of their own volition.

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ Unia’s Els Keytsman said “This differentiates between people that have been vaccinated and those that have not.

On Friday the Consultative Committee clarified what measures will be in force for those wishing to travel this summer. The so-called “Corona Certificate” that will be rolled out across the EU from 1 July forms the central plank of measures. The certificate will be issued to people that have been fully immunised for at least two weeks, have been infected with coronavirus during the past 6 months or can provide a recent negative PCR test.

Those that have not yet had the chance to be vaccinated or are not yet fully immunised will be offered two free PCR tests during the period from 1 July to 30 September. However, those that have not taken the opportunity to get themselves immunised against coronavirus will not be entitled to the free tests.

Ms Keytsmans says that this is discrimination as it differentiates between those that are immunised and those that aren’t. “Because the authorities themselves decided that vaccination wasn’t to be mandatory”.

By linking the free tests to a person’s willingness to be vaccinated, Ms Keytsman says that it is making vaccination mandatory through the backdoor.

"We would prefer to see that positive methods are used to motivate people to get vaccinated.