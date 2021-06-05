One dead and another person seriously injured in accident at Coca Cola’s Ghent factory

There is as yet little detail known about the circumstances surrounding the accident that happened on Saturday morning at the Coca-Cola site on the Zwijnaardsesteenweg in Ghent. The two men were working on a machine that should have been switched off. However, it reportedly suddenly started up.

One of the two workmen died at the scene. The other man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Judicial Authorities Industrial Accident Inspectorate has launched an investigation.

Coca Cola’s Eva Lefevre told VRT News that "We are waiting for the results of the investigation and are offering our full cooperation. In the first instance our thoughts go out to the family and close colleagues of the victims. We offer our sincere condolences and support. The colleagues in Ghent will be offered psychological support”.