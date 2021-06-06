More than 5 million Belgians have received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine
The very latest figures on the vaccination campaign show that a new milestone was reached on Saturday 5 June. More than 5 million people in Belgium have received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. By close of play on Saturday a total of 5,053,484 people here had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.
This is 54.8% of the adult population or 43.9% of the population as a whole.
Meanwhile, Saturday’s figures show that 2,501,465 people in Belgium are now fully immunised against coronavirus. This is 27.1% of the adult population and 21.7% of the population as a whole.