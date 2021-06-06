Number of patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals below 1,000 for the first time in 8 months

During the week from 30 May to 5 June the country’s hospitals reported an average of 74 admissions of patients with COVID-19. For the first time the weekly average number of hospital admissions has fallen below the threshold of 75 that was set late last year.

On Saturday 5 June the country’s hospitals reported 73 admissions of COVID-19 patients. 101 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 979. The last time that the number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals was under 1,000 was exactly 8 months ago on 6 October 2020.

Of these hospitalised 336 are on ICUs, of whom 212 are on ventilators. The number of patients on ICUs has fallen by 25% during the past week. The number of patients on ventilators is down 27% on the figures from a week ago.

During the week from 27 May to 2 June an average of 13 people with COVID-19 died each day. This brings the total number of people with COVID-19 that have died in Belgium since the onset of the pandemic here to 25,019.

During the week from 27 May to 2 June an average of 1,578 people tested for positive coronavirus each day. This is 16% down on the average for the previous week. 1,069, 874 positive test results have been recorded since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020.

Between 27 May and 2 June an average of 45,675 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 2% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 4.1% tested positive for coronavirus. This is just above the European Disease Control’s 4% threshold above which it considers an epidemic to be “giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.87. This means that every 100 infected people infect a further 87 others.

On Friday 4 June (the latest date for which figures are available) 4,967,810 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 53.9% of the adult population. 2,438,134 people in Belgium are fully immunised against coronavirus