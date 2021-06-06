Second AstraZeneca jab after 8 weeks for those given first shot before 31 May?

Now the Head of the Vaccination Task Force Dirk Ramaekers has told VRT News that “Reducing the waiting time (for the second jab) would be a logical measure. However, this certainly won’t be simple. We are doing all we can to ensure that this can be done.”

The fact those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine prior to 31 May have to wait 12 weeks rather that 8 weeks for their second dose of the vaccines means that a large number of people with underlying medical conditions are having to wait almost three months before they are fully immunised. Almost all of those currently being vaccinated (that have to wait 8 weeks for their second dose) are not from groups classed as being “at a high risk” either due to their age or due to them having and underlying medical conditions.

One of the reasons for taking the decision to set the interval between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at 12 weeks were fears that insufficient supplies of the vaccine would be available. However, with 862,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine expected during the first three weeks of July this is no longer an issue.