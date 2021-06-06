Two cyclists die in a road accident in East Flanders

A woman was driving her car along the N452 and turned off the road onto the Sluis. However, she failed to spot the cyclists in time and two of them were hit by the car. A third cyclist was able to swerve out of the car’s path in time and escaped death or serious injury.

The East Flemish Judicial Authorities have appointed an accident investigation expert to examine to exact circumstances surrounding the accident. The road was closed to traffic on Sunday morning.