Brussels-wide face covering rule is ditched

It was the Brussels regional security council that decided the matter.

“Vaccination is proceeding apace and the figures are falling” said Philippe Close, Mayor of the City of Brussels. “Starting 9 June it will no longer be mandatory to wear a face covering outside, except in busy shopping streets. We ask everybody to be careful and to act responsibly.”

Brussels PM Rudi Vervoort announced he would be taking up the matter following Friday’s consultative committee. Other relaxations too kick in on Wednesday including the opening up of indoor hospitality.