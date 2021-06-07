Fewer than 1,500 new cases a day

By 5 June 5,053,484 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 54.8% of adults. 2,501,465 had got their second shot.

In the week to 6 June on average 74 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 15% on the week.

On Sunday 65 patients were hospitalised. 39 were discharged.

967 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 21% on the week. 330 are in intensive care. 204 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 3 June on average 14 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is unchanged on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 3 June, 1,475 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 20% on the week.

On average 45,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 3 June. The figure is up 2% on the week. 3.9% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.89. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 89 others and the epidemic is shrinking.