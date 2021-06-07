Fewer than 1,500 new cases a day
The average number of new recorded cases of coronavirus being detected each day has dropped under 1,500 for the first time in eight months. The downward trend of all other key corona indicators continues.
By 5 June 5,053,484 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 54.8% of adults. 2,501,465 had got their second shot.
In the week to 6 June on average 74 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 15% on the week.
On Sunday 65 patients were hospitalised. 39 were discharged.
967 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 21% on the week. 330 are in intensive care. 204 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 3 June on average 14 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is unchanged on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 3 June, 1,475 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 20% on the week.
On average 45,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 3 June. The figure is up 2% on the week. 3.9% of tests came back positive.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.89. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 89 others and the epidemic is shrinking.