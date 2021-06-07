Foreign News
Sabine Joosten

Morocco reopens border for Belgians

Starting next week Morocco is reopening its airports to foreign flights.  People from Belgium wishing to travel to Morocco will have to produce a vaccination certificate or negative PCR tests taken within the past 48 hours.

Colin Clapson

Like other EU nations Belgium will feature on Morocco’s A-list with countries with positive corona indicators.  Starting 15 June both Moroccan and other nationals will either have to produce the vaccination certificate or a recent negative PCR test to enter the country.

Travelling to Morocco by boat also becomes possible once again.  Travellers will require a negative test before departure and have to take a second en route.

Travel to Morocco from Belgium has been banned since the beginning of March as a result of the epidemiological situation in the country.

Top stories