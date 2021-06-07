Morocco reopens border for Belgians

Like other EU nations Belgium will feature on Morocco’s A-list with countries with positive corona indicators. Starting 15 June both Moroccan and other nationals will either have to produce the vaccination certificate or a recent negative PCR test to enter the country.

Travelling to Morocco by boat also becomes possible once again. Travellers will require a negative test before departure and have to take a second en route.

Travel to Morocco from Belgium has been banned since the beginning of March as a result of the epidemiological situation in the country.