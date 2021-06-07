Record weeks ahead at vaccination centres

The agency’s Joris Moonens: “667,000 vaccination shots are planned in our vaccination centres. There’s more or less a 50-50 balance between first and second jabs. The same pace will be maintained in following weeks with weekly vaccination totals between 660,000 and 670,000. These are going to be record weeks.”

By 5 June 5,053,484 people had received a first dose of the vaccine in Belgium. That’s 54.8% of adults or 43.9% of the whole population. 2,501,465 had got their second shot. That works out at 27.1 % of adults or 21.7% of the whole population.