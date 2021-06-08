A record-breaking week at the country’s vaccination centres
Last week 840,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered at vaccination centres across Belgium. Never before in the same week were so many people here given a coronavirus jab. The news that the pace of the vaccination campaign has reached new heights comes from Gudrun Briat. Ms Briat is the Vaccination Task Force’s Spokeswoman. She was speaking at Tuesday morning’s National Crisis Centre press conference.
"This is a new mile-stone and is the result of a mobilisation on a grand scale”, Gudrun Briat said.
The pace of the vaccination campaign is reflected in the latest figures. Currently 83% of people in Belgium between the ages of 55 and 64 have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 60% among those between the ages of 45 and 54.