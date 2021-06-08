Agreement on minimum wage, overtime and end of career measures

The agreement reached by the so-called “Group of Ten” contains measures that if implemented will see the minimum wage increase to just over 1,700 euro per month gross. This is an increase of 75 euro/month gross. The unions hope that those on the minimum wage will keep around 90% of the increase in their gross earnings as take-home pay.

The unions and employers say that their aim is to increase the minimum wage by a further 50 euro/month net in 2024 and 2026. However, this is conditional of the government taking fiscal measures to ensure that labour costs don’t rise too significantly for the employers. A further rise will also come in 2028 if the effect of the previous increases is deemed to have been favourable.

Important for the employers is the agreement on greater flexibility with regard to overtime. During the coronavirus crisis the government has taken measures to make overtime easier and more affordable for employers in essential sectors such as transport and food. These measures will now be extended to all branches of the economy. Between now at the end of 2022 up to 120 hours of overtime will be able to be worked under a fiscal regime that is beneficial to both employers and employees.