Belgian Arctic explorer Dixie Dansercoer (58) dies during expedition in Greenland

On 4 November 1997 Dixie Dansercoer and Alain Hubert left Belgium’s King Boudewijn Base on the South Pole. Their trek across Antarctica ended just over three months later on 10 February 1998. They had covered 3,900 kilometres crossing the inhospitable frozen continent.

The 1997-1998 South Pole expedition was not his and Alain Hubert’s only great adventure. In 2002 they attempted to cross the North Pole in 100 days. However, they were unable to do so.

In 2007 Dixie Dansercoer sailed to Antarctica, following in the footsteps of the Belgica expedition led by Alain de Gerlache 110 years earlier in 1897. In 2012 he and Sam Deltour broke the world record for the longest non-motorised expedition to the South Pole. They travelled on skis pushed along by wind-power using a parachute-like kite.