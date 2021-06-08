Coronavirus figures continue to head in the right direction

During the week from 1 to 7 June an average of 77 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 9% down on the average for the previous week.

On Monday 7 June the country’s hospitals reported 41 admissions of COVID-19 patients. 45 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 968. This is down by 21% on a week ago.

Of those hospitalised 335 are on ICUs, of whom 198 are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on Belgian intensive care wards has fallen by 24% during the past week.

During the week from 29 May to 4 June an average of 14 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This brings the total of number of people with the virus that have died here to 25,041.

During the week from 29 May to 4 June an average of 1,379 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 23% on the previous week. 1,071,271 positive test results have been recorded here since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Between 29 May and 4 June an average 44,400 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is up 1% on the previous week.

Of those tested 3.7% tested positive for the virus. This is below the WHO’s 5% and the European Centre for Disease Control’s 4% threshold above which the organisations consider an epidemic to be “giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.86. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 86 others.