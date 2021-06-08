Red Lions hammer Russia to earn a semi-final place

In order to make it through to the semi-finals the reigning champions needed to win by at least 4 goals’ difference against the Russian. In the end the margin of victory was much greater than that with the scoreboard reading 9-2 to Belgium at the end of a match that was nothing short of a walkover.

In the opening minute Van Aubel opened the scoring for the Belgians. By the end of the first quarter two goals from Hendrickx and a goal from De Kerpel had put the Red Lions 4-0 up.

The Belgians turned off the heat somewhat, but their dominance was never in doubt. Kina made it 5-0 to Belgium. Russia’s Nadyrsijn made it 5-1. Another Van Aubel goal made it 6-1 with Tom Boon making it 7-1 to the Belgians. Koerajev scored Russia’s second goal. However, Hendrickx’s third goal of the game and a goal from the team captain Thomas Briels saw Belgium win an impressive 9 goals to 2.



Depending on the results of games yet to be played Belgium with take on either Germany or the hosts The Netherlands in the semi-finals. By making it through to the semi-finals of the European Hockey Champions the Red Lions are now absolutely certain of a place at the next World Championships where they will compete as reigning champions.