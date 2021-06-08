Red Lions hammer Russia to earn a semi-final place
Belgium’s national men’s hockey team the Red Lions have produced a convincing win against Russia to earn a place in the semi-finals of the European Hockey Championships. In the last of their group stage games the Red Lions beat the Russians 9-2 in the Dutch town of Amstelveen on Tuesday afternoon. This put to bed any doubts there might have been following their defeat at the hands of the English in their previous game.
In order to make it through to the semi-finals the reigning champions needed to win by at least 4 goals’ difference against the Russian. In the end the margin of victory was much greater than that with the scoreboard reading 9-2 to Belgium at the end of a match that was nothing short of a walkover.
In the opening minute Van Aubel opened the scoring for the Belgians. By the end of the first quarter two goals from Hendrickx and a goal from De Kerpel had put the Red Lions 4-0 up.
The Belgians turned off the heat somewhat, but their dominance was never in doubt. Kina made it 5-0 to Belgium. Russia’s Nadyrsijn made it 5-1. Another Van Aubel goal made it 6-1 with Tom Boon making it 7-1 to the Belgians. Koerajev scored Russia’s second goal. However, Hendrickx’s third goal of the game and a goal from the team captain Thomas Briels saw Belgium win an impressive 9 goals to 2.
Depending on the results of games yet to be played Belgium with take on either Germany or the hosts The Netherlands in the semi-finals. By making it through to the semi-finals of the European Hockey Champions the Red Lions are now absolutely certain of a place at the next World Championships where they will compete as reigning champions.