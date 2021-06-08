Student bags a holiday job as a CEO

The Ghent University student was selected for the post from no fewer than 1,000 candidates. By taking on a student to be its CEO for a month Adecco wants to give students the opportunity to sample life as a top executive.

Speaking of his pretty special holiday job and the impressive salary that comes with it, Cas De Schinkel told Radio 2 East Flanders that “This is something special. I never thought that I would get it. But above all it will be the experience that I will gain that counts”.

Cas has already done numerous holiday jobs with other companies. “These include a student job in finance and a consultancy project”.

The 21-year-old will be kept very busy working for his 6,000 euro/month salary. He will have to shadow Adecco’s Country Manager Jan Dekeyser.

"I will take part in all the meetings and look at all the negative and positive aspects. I will try with him to set out the strategic direction of the company. I will be the life as a real CEO, but as a student”.

Cas will start his holiday job on 21 June and work through until 15 July.

"It will be a combination of online meetings and being present on site".

But what does he plan to do with the money he earns? “I will save most of it and some of it I will invest on the Stock Exchange. And I will treat my closest friends".

In addition to the generous salary Cas will also be given a company car for the duration of his rather special holiday job.