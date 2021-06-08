Temperatures will continue to rise during the of the week

The rest of Tuesday will be mainly dry with north-western areas of the country seeing the most sun and sunny intervals interspersed with cloud elsewhere. Temperatures will reach 19°C at the coast and 25°C in central areas. Tuesday night will be dry with light cloud covering most of the country. Temperatures will fall to 7°C on the High Fens and 13 or 14°C in the big cities and in the south of Luxembourg Province. There is the change of mist in the Ardennes and in coastal areas.

Wednesday will start off with some localised fog, mist or low cloud. During the day it will be quite sunny with some cloud. There could be showers in the southeast of the country. Maximum temperatures will reach 19°C in coastal areas and 26°C in the Kempen area in Antwerp and Limburg Provinces.

During the rest of week there will be bright spells and some cloud on Thursday with temperatures reaching 19°C at the coast and 27°C in the Kempen

Friday will be quite sunny, but with some cloud, especially in the east. Maximum temperatures will range from 20°C to 27°C depending on where you are.

On Saturday it will remain dry, but with more cloud coming in from the northwest. It will remain dry with top temperatures of between 21°C and 26°C.

Sunday will be sunny and warm with top temperatures of 29°C in central areas.