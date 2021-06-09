Fewer Covid patients in hospital, fewer new cases
The number of Covid patients in hospitals continues to fall sharply. The number of new cases of coronavirus recorded each day is also markedly lower.
By 7 June 5,189,472 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 56.3% of adults. 2,587,467 had got their second shot.
In the week to 8 June on average 67 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 21% on the week.
On Tuesday 76 patients were hospitalised. 139 were discharged.
888 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 23% on the week. 319 are in intensive care. 194 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 5 June on average 14 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure up 4.3% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 5 June, 1,315 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 25% on the week.
On average 44,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 5 June. The figure is up 2% on the week. 3.5% of tests came back positive.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.86. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 86 others and the epidemic is shrinking.