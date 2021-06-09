Fewer Covid patients in hospital, fewer new cases

By 7 June 5,189,472 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 56.3% of adults. 2,587,467 had got their second shot.

In the week to 8 June on average 67 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 21% on the week.

On Tuesday 76 patients were hospitalised. 139 were discharged.

888 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 23% on the week. 319 are in intensive care. 194 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 5 June on average 14 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure up 4.3% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 5 June, 1,315 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 25% on the week.

On average 44,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 5 June. The figure is up 2% on the week. 3.5% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.86. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 86 others and the epidemic is shrinking.